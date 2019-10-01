Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP stages protest against Arvind Kejriwal's remark

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal said that the influx of patients from other states was the reason behind long queues at government hospitals in Delhi.

Published: 01st October 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 03:13 PM

Delhi BJP Workers protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal for insulting ParPranti / Poorvanchali People. At Starting point-Shahidi Park to Delhi Secretariat, ITO in New Delhi.

Delhi BJP Workers protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal for insulting ParPranti / Poorvanchali People. At Starting point-Shahidi Park to Delhi Secretariat, ITO in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Workers of the Delhi BJP on Tuesday took to the streets to protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remark that the influx of patients from other states was the reason behind long queues at government hospitals in the city.

The protestors including Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel gathered near the ITO carrying placards and raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Kejriwal.

They tried to move towards Delhi Secretariat but were stopped by the police.

"Police did not allow us to move ahead. Kejriwal's remark hurts the feelings of Purvanchali people. He himself came to Delhi from Ghaziabad and Haryana. If he will say things like this then we will have to take to the streets. Our children also go to other states," said Goel.

Kejriwal has visited Bangalore for treatment in the past.

