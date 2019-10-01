Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC disposes plea seeking establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya in every tehsil

Delhi HC while disposing of the plea stated that it is a policy decision and it is under the domain of the government to take a call on the same.

Published: 01st October 2019 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay's plea seeking to establish one Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in each tehsil, taluk or state legislative assembly across the country with having chapters on socialism, secularism, unity and integrity of the nation.

A bench headed by High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar while disposing of the plea stated that it is a policy decision and it is under the domain of the government to take a call on the same.

The plea filed by Upadhyay sought directions for the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India (GoI) to ascertain the feasibility of establishing at least one Central school (Kendriya Vidyalaya) in every Tehsil, Taluka, sub-division, circle and vattam or each state Legislative Assembly throughout India.

It also sought directions for MHRD to provide standard textbooks having chapters on socialism, secularism, unity and integrity of the nation, fundamental rights, directive principles of state policy, fundamental duties and the basic structure of the constitution and make it compulsory for all students from class 1st to 8th standard throughout the country.

"Study of the book should be compulsory and students should be tested about it by clever questions in examination papers.

"The Preamble proudly announces that India is a socialist secular democratic republic but democracy would indeed get hollow if it fails to generate a spirit of brotherhood among all sections, a feeling that they are children of the same soil and same motherland," the petition reads.

Stressing on the religious diversity in the country, the petitioner in his plea said, "It is necessary to emphasise and re-emphasise that 'unity and integrity of India' can be preserved only by a spirit of brotherhood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Kendra Vidyalaya Delhi
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp