Dengue campaign: Arvind Kejriwal seeks to rope in Delhi students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged school principals to encourage students to take forward the message of his government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign against mosquito-borne diseases.

Under the campaign launched on September 1, people are expected to devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for 10 weeks to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their homes which could allow breeding of mosquitoes.

“Dengue and chikungunya make the people of Delhi most unhappy in these two-three months. If we will not teach our children certain things about real life, then it means there is a lapse. As citizens of Delhi, we have to take all steps so that we can tackle the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya,” Kejriwal said during an interaction with the school principals at Thyagraj Stadium.

The Delhi government has prepared a kit for schoolchildren, which will be made available to them through their schools.

The kits will have stickers. The children will check their houses and paste the stickers declaring them dengue-free.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal will interact with schoolchildren via video conferencing about the campaign against dengue and chikungunya. Schools have been asked to make arrangements for the interaction.

Fresh dengue cases reported



Nearly 70 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital over the last one week, taking the total number of people affected by the disease to 282, according to a report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday.



(With PTI inputs)