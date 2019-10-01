Home Cities Delhi

Driving licence applications rise 56% post Motor Vehicle Act amendment in Delhi

The number of learning licence issued is 31,198 and driving licence is 69,905 out of which the new driving licences issued are 11,344. 

Published: 01st October 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Professor PK Sarkar, director of transport at the Asian Institute of Transport Development,  said that the MV Act has significantly affected driver behaviour on roads.

Professor PK Sarkar, director of transport at the Asian Institute of Transport Development,  said that the MV Act has significantly affected driver behaviour on roads. ( Photo | EPS )

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Since the implementation of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 on the September 1, the total number of applications for driving licences have gone up by 56.83 per cent in contrast to the last month when it went up just by 4 per cent between July and August.   

According to the data by Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, the total number of applications received in Delhi in the month of September was 1,75,576 including learning licence, driving licence and conductor licence.

The number of learning licence issued is 31,198 and driving licence is 69,905 out of which the new driving licences issued are 11,344.  As compared to these figures, the number of applications in August were 97,868.

“The rise in number of applications for licences shows that the people have taken the new law seriously.  This was the primary reason for bringing a serious law on the roads so disciplined traffic movement can be witnessed along with prioritising the safety of the driver, passenger as well as the commuters on the roads,” a state transport department official said.

Professor PK Sarkar, director of transport at the Asian Institute of Transport Development,  said that the MV Act has significantly affected driver behaviour on roads.

“The severe penalty is the reason for rise in the applications. A large number of drivers, including commercial drivers, did not have a licence and there was no proper vigilance. Now if caught, you will end up paying hefty fine which everyone is trying to avoid,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicle Act Delhi Traffic Delhi Police
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp