Glitches reported in e-challans, multiple fines registered for same violation in Delhi

A woman driver said that she was issued two challans on September 25 for over-speeding in Delhi and Lucknow.

Many traffic violators said that they were issued two or more challans for the same violation with different receipt numbers by the online challaning system. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several motorists in the city have alleged that there were irregularities in the e-challaning system of Delhi Police who acknowledged that there was a technical glitch in the software that was created by National Informatics System.

A senior official at NIC, on condition of anonymity, said that the matter was being looked into.

Many traffic violators said that they were issued two or more challans for the same violation with different receipt numbers by the online challaning system. The system also sends a picture of the over-speeding vehicle along with the date, time and location of the breach.

A woman driver said that she was issued two challans on September 25 for over-speeding in Delhi and Lucknow.

“I was issued the same challan twice for a violation on one day at the same time. How can I be at two places and on the same time and the same date?” the 32-year-old asked. Another rider complained that the challan issued to him didn’t show the picture of his vehicle breaking the rule.

“I clearly remember that on the date for which the system says I was caught over-speeding, I was not at that location. Moreover, the website doesn’t show the picture. They don’t have any proof against me, yet I received a fine,” he lamented.

Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Taj Hassan said that similar complaints were received earlier and the problem was resolved.

“Earlier when we received such complaints, we removed the extra challans. If we receive such complaints again, we will certainly ensure that the commuters don’t have to pay a challan for the violation that they haven’t committed,” he said, adding that the current issues will be communicated to the NIC.

“There are glitches in that software. They are corrected timely. They will be completely resolved so the commuters need not worry,” he stressed.

