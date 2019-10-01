Delhi spas raid: DCW summons to police, MCD over inaction

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, who has allegedly been receiving threats from owners of spas that she raided, on Monday issued summons to Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi over inaction in the matter.

While police have been written to for not arresting the spa owners, who were allegedly running sex rackets, MCD officials have been summoned for not sealing 18 Plus Beauty Temple spa.



On September 11, the Delhi Commission for Women, with the help of Delhi Police, conducted a surprise inspection at 18 Plus Beauty Temple spa in Burari. During the inspection it was found that there was a sex racket running in the garb of a spa and massage centre, DCW said.



During the inspection, there were three customers at the spa centre, DCW said, who admitted that a sex racket was being run in the centre, from where four girls were rescued.

“Now the owner of the spa is putting a video on YouTube regarding the inspection of the spa centre... It appears from the video and the website that the said spa centre is still running and the owner of the spa is roaming free,” DCW said.

“A written complaint has been received by the Commission, which states that a sex racket is being run in the spa centre and they have forced a minor girl into prostitution. Also, the Twitter handle of the spa is repeatedly putting threatening messages for DCW,” the commission added.