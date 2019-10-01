Home Cities Delhi

Delhi spas raid: DCW summons to police, MCD over inaction

While police have been written to for not arresting the spa owners, who were allegedly running sex rackets, MCD officials have been summoned for not sealing 18 Plus Beauty Temple spa.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, who has allegedly been receiving threats from owners of spas that she raided, on Monday issued summons to Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi over inaction in the matter.

While police have been written to for not arresting the spa owners, who were allegedly running sex rackets, MCD officials have been summoned for not sealing 18 Plus Beauty Temple spa.

On September 11, the Delhi Commission for Women, with the help of Delhi Police, conducted a surprise inspection at 18 Plus Beauty Temple spa in Burari. During the inspection it was found that there was a sex racket running in the garb of a spa and massage centre, DCW said.

ALSO READ: DCW chief Swati Maliwal hits back at BJP, barbs over raids at city spas

During the inspection, there were three customers at the spa centre, DCW said, who admitted that a sex racket was being run in the centre, from where four girls were rescued.

“Now the owner of the spa is putting a video on YouTube regarding the inspection of the spa centre... It appears from the video and the website that the said spa centre is still running and the owner of the spa is roaming free,” DCW said.  

“A written complaint has been received by the Commission, which states that a sex racket is being run in the spa centre and they have forced a minor girl into prostitution. Also, the Twitter handle of the spa is repeatedly putting threatening messages for DCW,” the commission added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DCW Swati Maliwal Delhi Spa Raids
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp