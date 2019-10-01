Services on Delhi Metro's Grey line to start on October 4

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Grey Line of Delhi Metro, which will connect the urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network, will open for services on October 4, officials said on Monday.

The over 4.2 km-long corridor has three stations, Dwarka (interchange with Blue Line), Nangli and Najafgarh.

The flagging-off ceremony is slated to take place at Metro Bhawan at 12.15 pm and passenger services on the section shall commence from 5 pm the same day, said Anuj Dayal, the executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

The Grey Line is a standard-gauge section and out of the 4.295 km, 2.57 km is elevated and 1.5 km underground.