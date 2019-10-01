Three journalists robbed in three days in Delhi, two police teams probing cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least three journalists were targeted by snatchers in south Delhi in the last three days, police said on Monday.



The three include a reporter working with TNIE. Pushkar Banakar was travelling from Siri Fort to Jangpura in an autorickshaw with two friends when, around 10.15 am on Monday, two bike-borne men snatched his phone.

“I was texting when two men wearing helmets and black shirts overtook the autorickshaw and took away my phone. I tried calling 100 twice from a friend’s phone, but could not get through. So I filed an online FIR, which has been registered at Sunlight Colony Police Station,” the 31-year-old said.

In another incident, reported around 11.30 pm on Saturday, Eva Thakur, an intern working with The Hindu, lost her bag to two bike-borne snatchers while returning home in Kailash Colony.



Thakur said the police initially registered the case under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to theft. “Only when the matter was raised with a senior police officer was the IPC section of snatching added,” she said.

Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, said two teams had been formed to nab the culprits. In the third incident, reported on Saturday, a journalist working with a news channel alleged that someone had snatched her phone at Palam when she was covering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow after his arrival from the US. Police have registered a case of snatching.

Elderly woman robbed of chain



Two men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 60-year-old woman outside her house after asking her for help in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Monday.