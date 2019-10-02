Home Cities Delhi

3,500 km-long awareness ride for differently-abled begins in Delhi

Around 20 differently-abled people from various parts of the country took part in this ride, organised by Eagle Specially-Abled Riders.

Published: 02nd October 2019 08:21 AM

Delhi Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Delhi Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday flagged off the Accessible Awareness Ride for the differently-abled.The ride, which started from Delhi on Tuesday to reach Mumbai, will return to Delhi on 15 October, covering a distance of 3,500 km on retrofitted scooters.

While flagging off the ride, the AAP leader said, “This is a one-of-its-kind awareness ride which will spread the message that the differently-abled are no different from anyone else if they are provided equal opportunities.” 

“Through this ride, the people with disabilities want to show that nothing is impossible in life if one has courage. The main objective of this ride is to enhance and empower their personality and confidence through education,” read a government statement. 

Gautam along with AAP MLA Somnath Bharti had on Thursday inaugurated a two-day camp in Malviya Nagar for redressal of issues related to disability cards, artificial limbs and other services.

Around 230 people attended the camp to sign up for artificial limbs, disability certificates, DTC and railway passes and identity cards authorised by sub-divisional magistrates.

For employment and training purposes, 17 people registered for vocational rehabilitation centre. The Delhi Transport Corporation, Northern Railways, Institute of Physically Handicapped, Department of Inclusive Education, Vocational Rehabilitation Centre for Handicapped and Viklang Sahara Samiti participated in the camp organised at Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital to provide various services.

AAP Arvind Kejriwal Eagle Specially-Abled Riders
