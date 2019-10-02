Delhi AAP MLAs to survey bumpy roads to repair in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that a survey for a road repairing exercise will be taken up by the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) government.



Kejriwal stated that a physical audit will be conducted by the party’s MLAs and Public Works Department (PWD) officers at the end of this week. Addressing the media, Kejriwal said that the Public Works Department (PWD) maintains around 1,260-kilometre roads in the city and being the national capital, it is important that city roads are in a good condition.



“We have identified some areas for the survey. As many as 50 MLAs will survey the roads and take pictures of the conditions of the roads and report on any potholes, ongoing digging and unevenness on the roads. The 1,260-km stretch roads will be checked on a war footing. Teams of two — one MLA and one PWD engineer — will be formed. The teams have to check 25-km of a road on both sides. A report will be compiled based on this audit and the road-building work will commence from Saturday,” he said.



He said software for the exercise has been developed and the team can click and upload the information on the software application.

The MLAs will upload their report on an application which will detect the locations of the roads and by October 5, the data on the number of potholes will be obtained. The repair work will start after the data is verified.

The administration is particularly concerned about frequent waterlogging at several areas in the city during rains that weaken roads and lead to traffic snarls.



“This move will help in repairing bad roads, potholes, and take cognisance of the ongoing construction work. We have observed that water logging has eroded the surface of roads so the work will commence soon as the monsoon is over” said the chief minister.

Waterlogging witnessed in:



1. Aurobindo Marg- near PTS Malviya Nagar



2. Captain Gaur Marg -under Modi Mill flyover



3. Dwarka Link Raod -Bharthal Chowk



4. GTK Road- under Jahangir Puri Metro station



5. Lala Lajpat Rai Marg-Jungpura underpass



6. Outer Ring Road-Under RTR flyover



7. Mathura road-T point Purana Quila



8. Minto Raod- under Minto Bridge



9. NH24 and NH9- Gazipur Murga Mandi , Mayur Vihar Phase 2



10. Outer Ring Road- Savitri flyover



11. Rao Tula Ram Marg- T-point to airport, Vasant Valley school