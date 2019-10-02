Gandhi, as imagined through diverse art mediums

By Express News Service

With a range of distinct artworks on display, the exhibition in Delhi, titled Bapu through the Eyes of Artists, pays an ode to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.



Paintings, sculptures, drawings, installations, prints, ceramics and photographs at the show give an overarching view of Gandhi’s life. As many as 130 artists have contributed to the exhibition.



Dr Uttam Pacharne, Chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi, finds himself as fortunate to be able to remember Gandhi through artists’ eyes. He calls Mahatma Gandhi a “torch-bearer of humanity, peace and non-violence.”

Curator of the exhibition, Uma Nair, talks about the highlights of the show.



“Swadeshi, a 13-and-half-feet painting by Paresh Maiti is one of the many highlights of the exhibition. The painting Charkha is another special addition to the show. Specially created for the show is Sanjay Bhattacharya’s drawing, where one can see three Gandhis in one frame. And of course, Ram V Sutar’s four sculptures are very important to the exhibition.”

Many of the artworks belong to an art collector associated with RN Singh, founder of Delhi-based Progressive Art Gallery. Singh says that this show gives a voice to everyone.



“That is why in the show, we have a few replicas of the national treasures, we have artists from emerging as well as established names in the art world. All of us have a small Gandhi within us, which must come alive and serve humanity at all times.”



Till: October 22



At: Lalit Kala Akademi