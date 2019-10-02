Government to open higher secondary schools, colleges in Jammu and Kashmir  

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a major step to restore semblance of normalcy in the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to open all higher secondary schools in Kashmir from October 3 and colleges from October 9.



Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan said deputy commissioners of all 10 districts in the Valley were directed to ensure that all the government and private schools up to higher secondary level should open from October 3 and colleges by or before October 9.

The DCs were directed to hold parent-teacher meetings on October 1 and finalise modalities for opening schools and colleges in coordination with the district administration.



The government has taken a big risk by deciding to open higher secondary schools and colleges, as earlier students had taken to roads on militant killings or when there was disturbance. All the educational institutions are closed since August 5.

The government earlier last month had decided to open schools up to high school level. However, the schools are witnessing dismal student attendance as students are staying away from the schools. The parents are not sending their wards to schools in view of continuous spontaneous shutdown and communication blockade.

The Divisional Commissioner further said no tuition and bus fee shall be charged from students of government and private schools for the closed days of August and September.



“If any educational institution is found indulging in this practice, heavy penalty shall be charged on the institution. Besides, the registration of such educational institution would be cancelled,” Khan warned. Meanwhile, life in the Kashmir Valley remained affected for 58th consecutive day on Tuesday.



All shops, business establishments, petrol pumps, cement factories remained closed, while public transport such as buses was off the roads.