NGT slams Union ministry for not submitting report on vehicles in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for not submitting a report on the number of vehicles permitted in Delhi in proportion to the capacity of roads here.



A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel termed the non-compliance with the order a criminal offence and gave the secretary of the ministry a last chance to submit the report.

“It is not clear why the ministry of transport has failed to furnish any report in spite of the order of this tribunal, violation of which is a criminal offence. Thus, this default may require taking of coercive measures, but before doing so, we grant last opportunity to the secretary, ministry of transport, to comply with the order and furnish a report by e-mail within one month, failing which further coercive measures may have to be taken personally against the secretary, ministry of transport, government of India, to enforce the rule of law,” the bench said.

Noting the adverse impact of emissions on air, the green panel had directed the transport ministry to conduct a study on the number of vehicles which can be permitted in the national capital in proportion to the capacity of the roads.

It had said illegal parking and encroachments were a serious issue not only in Delhi but in all major cities.

In October last year, the court had ordered the ministry to conduct the study and the matter was to be heard on April 29. However, the tribunal noted that the matter had to be adjourned three times because no report was filed by the ministry.

