Portal to make licensing of lodging houses, eateries easy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A single-window online system for licensing of eating and lodging houses in Delhi was launched on Tuesday to help improve the ease of doing business.



The portal was launched by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, who said it was a step towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a corruption-free economy.

The single-window clearance system has been developed under the Digital India programme to help people obtain licences to open an eatery or a lodging business in Delhi, Reddy said. The initiative is a joint effort by various agencies involved in the process of licensing in the NCT of Delhi.

The portal aims at simplifying and rationalising the regulatory processes (registration and inspection), infusion of transparency and avoids procedural delays in getting statutory clearances from various authorities and real-time receipt of application by all agencies simultaneously.



The portal will help the applicant know the status of his application at all the stages of the approval process.

The applicant will get a notification about any deficiency in the application in the portal and also through email and a message on the registered mobile number.



The applicant may correct the deficiencies online in the portal within the prescribed timeline and can download the approval by all agencies from the portal, which will also facilitate easy monitoring by the authorities.