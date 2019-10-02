Third Mega Book Fair for Delhi schools begins

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The third edition of Mega Book Fair for Delhi government schools began here on Tuesday, with 9,445 books on display.



The 11-day event at the School of Excellence, Rohini, offers books for pre-primary, primary and senior secondary levels.

Opening the fair, Education Minister Manish Sisodia stressed the need to regulate the quality of books reaching the libraries of government schools under the Directorate of Education.



The publishers will receive orders from the 1,024 government schools for the books, which they will supply to the respective schools, which will then release the payment to the publishers.