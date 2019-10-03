Home Cities Delhi

A confluence of beauty and fashion

Together they launched the collection Guldastah at The Lalit hotel in Delhi, bringing forth the crossover of beauty and fashion.

Published: 03rd October 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India, Designer Rohit Bal and Naveen Anand, Senior Director, Marketing, Oriflame South Asia

(l-r) Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India, Designer Rohit Bal and Naveen Anand, Senior Director, Marketing, Oriflame South Asia

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

The month of October started on a high note as the Swedish beauty brand Oriflame and the veteran designer Rohit Bal came together, yet again, to celebrate beauty in its true form.

Together they launched the collection Guldastah at The Lalit hotel in Delhi, bringing forth the crossover of beauty and fashion.

Speaking at the launch, Frederic Widell, VP and head of Oriflame South Asia as well as managing director of India, said, “This isn’t the first time we have collaborated with Rohit Bal. And since Oriflame and the Rohit Bal brand really complemented each other as beauty products go exceptionally well with fashion, we decided to rekindle this collaboration.”

“Working on beauty products came naturally to me as a designer, as life for me is all about colours,” said Bal, adding, “So, when Oriflame came with the idea of me designing a collection of beauty products, I jumped on the offer.”  For Bal, inspiration has never been about one particular thing or an idea. Following the same ideology is Guldastah which brings together everything beautiful.

“I believe that beauty is joy forever and I found that joy in every flower, especially chrysanthemum as it’s a flower full of joy, its luscious and sensual,” said Bal. The collection of intricately-designed bags carried out beautifully by the models also showcased tulips, lilies, magnolias, lotus and other floral patterns.

Talking about the growing demand for diversity in terms of colour in the beauty industry and if it at all this was on his mind while working on the collection, Bal said, “When it comes to the colour of the skin, I’m completely colour blind. Dark or light, it doesn’t make a difference for me.

I just feel that something is beautiful, anybody can wear it and carry it. So, when I was designing this collection, colour of the person who will be wearing it was the last thing on my mind.”According to Bal such collaborations are important as art needs to be promoted and taken on the street more to make it more visible.

“And as designers we don’t really have a proper distribution network or the needed business acumen. So, brands like Oriflame take our visions forward,” shared Bal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp