A confluence of beauty and fashion

The month of October started on a high note as the Swedish beauty brand Oriflame and the veteran designer Rohit Bal came together, yet again, to celebrate beauty in its true form.

Together they launched the collection Guldastah at The Lalit hotel in Delhi, bringing forth the crossover of beauty and fashion.

Speaking at the launch, Frederic Widell, VP and head of Oriflame South Asia as well as managing director of India, said, “This isn’t the first time we have collaborated with Rohit Bal. And since Oriflame and the Rohit Bal brand really complemented each other as beauty products go exceptionally well with fashion, we decided to rekindle this collaboration.”

“Working on beauty products came naturally to me as a designer, as life for me is all about colours,” said Bal, adding, “So, when Oriflame came with the idea of me designing a collection of beauty products, I jumped on the offer.” For Bal, inspiration has never been about one particular thing or an idea. Following the same ideology is Guldastah which brings together everything beautiful.

“I believe that beauty is joy forever and I found that joy in every flower, especially chrysanthemum as it’s a flower full of joy, its luscious and sensual,” said Bal. The collection of intricately-designed bags carried out beautifully by the models also showcased tulips, lilies, magnolias, lotus and other floral patterns.

Talking about the growing demand for diversity in terms of colour in the beauty industry and if it at all this was on his mind while working on the collection, Bal said, “When it comes to the colour of the skin, I’m completely colour blind. Dark or light, it doesn’t make a difference for me.

I just feel that something is beautiful, anybody can wear it and carry it. So, when I was designing this collection, colour of the person who will be wearing it was the last thing on my mind.”According to Bal such collaborations are important as art needs to be promoted and taken on the street more to make it more visible.

“And as designers we don’t really have a proper distribution network or the needed business acumen. So, brands like Oriflame take our visions forward,” shared Bal.