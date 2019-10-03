Home Cities Delhi

Baijal calls for public awareness on SUP perils

Delhi Development Authority vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor administered the Swachhta pledge to the people present at the parks in Rohini.  

L-G Anil Baijal called for awareness on perils of plastic pollution

L-G Anil Baijal called for awareness on perils of plastic pollution (Photo | DDA)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal stressed on educating the public about the perils posed to environment by Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items.

At the Delhi Development Authority’s Swachhta, Fit India and Single-Use Plastic-Free event on Gandhi Jayanti, Baijal said all departments and offices in Delhi were instructed to ban the use of single-use plastic. He called upon the civic bodies to ensure segregation of waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable by providing separate dustbins and collection from every household in the city. 

Stressing on the importance of sports for healthy living, Baijal asked the DDA to explore the possibility of setting up Centre of Excellence in Sports with the help of experts where services of international coaches can be taken.  

The Lieutenant Governor also released manuals of Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education that are expected to help Higher Education Institutions in developing strategies, action plans and implementation plans for water conservation on the campuses and in the villages with which the campuses are engaged with.

Also, an agreement was signed by the DDA with the MCDs and the CSIR-IIP Dehradun for municipal dump reclamation and plastic waste conversion and for setting up units/plants in Delhi.

While the DDA will provide land for setting up the plants, the MCDs and NDMC will be responsible to provide the segregated plastic waste as a feed-stock to the plant and the Indian Institute of Petroleum, CSIR will provide technology and technical supervision.

Meanwhile, Delhi Tourism conducted a ‘shramdaan’ on Wednesday and its officials took a pledge to not use single-use plastic in order to implement the second phase of Swachh Bharat under the name of ‘Swachhta hi Sewam’.  

The events were conducted across the three Dilli Haats in Janakpuri, Pitampura and INA, Garden of Five Senses, Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial and Azad Hind Gram.

