Crowning Glory

Organised by media and entertainment company, Studio 19 Films, this was the third season of the competition and had participants from 64 cities across the country. 

Published: 03rd October 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Avinash Prabhakaran, Mr India 2019

By Express News Service

Avinash Prabhakaran from Bangalore and Sonia Gurung from Chandigarh bagged the crowns for Bollywood Mr and Miss India 2019 at a star-studded event held at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Rohini, Delhi. 

The trophy for the first runner-up went to Rutik Kariya from Mumbai and Jasnoor Chhabra from Faridabad while the second runners up were Rohit Shinde from Mumbai and Diksha Sethi from Sirsa. 

Girls walked the ramp dressed in gorgeous gowns and lehengas embellished with sequins and thread work from the house of the Desired Clothes by RAJ and AFM by Avantika while men wore embroidered Indo-Western jackets and sherwanis, designed by designer Sanlisa and Vipin Aggarwal (VIPS Couture).

The unique platform is an opportunity for aspiring actors. 

Young and beautiful 

Bollywood Mr & Miss India pageant is a unique platform that provides youngsters, who wish to make a name in Bollywood, an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Avinash Prabhakaran
India Matters
