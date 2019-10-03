Home Cities Delhi

Delhi airport suspends flight operations for 24 minutes due to heavy rainfall

Airlines such as Vistara and SpiceJet warned their passengers on Twitter that due to the bad weather in Delhi, their flights might get affected.

Published: 03rd October 2019 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 10:54 PM

People walk on a road during monsoon rainfall at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Flight operations at the Delhi Airport were suspended for 24 minutes on Thursday evening due to extremely heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in the city, senior airport officials said.

Four flights were diverted from the airport during this 24-minute period, they said.

"Runway operation was suspended between 7.56 pm and 8.20 pm on Thursday due to heavy rains in Delhi.

Four flights were diverted during this period," the officials said.

States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been battered by a burst of rainfall towards the end of the four-month-long monsoon season, which officially ended on Monday.

The heavy rainfall has led to several rivers, including the Ganga, flowing above or near the danger mark at several places.

TAGS
Delhi airport Heavy rains
