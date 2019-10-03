Don’t litter glitter

Saumya R Chawla By

Express News Service

Halloween season is nearly upon us and along with it glitter make-up and sparkly alien cheekbones. Glitter and I have had a long-standing toxic relationship, one which I wished I knew better about earlier. The big secret is out: sparkles aren’t too sparkly for our planet. These aren’t biodegradable.

Tiny microplastics pass through water filter action systems, sail out to sea, find home in a fish and get cozy in the giant swirling island of garbage in the Pacific Ocean. It’s not good for our planet and it’s not great for your skin.

Most brands, however, find it convenient to gloss over this fact because well, glitter is pretty. I put on my Investigator Glasses and learned that the loophole in the ban is that microplastics can’t be used in exfoliants and cleansing products. This means that the make-up world is free to litter glitter as it pleases.

The most annoying thing about glitter make-up though, is that we have a biodegradable, just as good and just as sparkly option.

Swap your make-up wipe for a reusable make-up removing cloths. Ask for better things. It’s all of our little efforts that come together to turn the wheel. Oh, what a gleeful thought!