IIT Delhi renames rural development centre

NEW DELHI: On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, IIT-Delhi’s non-profit start-up for the visually impaired, Raised Lines Foundation (RLF), launched three affordable bilingual tactile books including one on Mahatma Gandhi.

“This is perhaps the first such book and has been officially released today,” IIT-D Director V. Ramgopal Rao said in a statement. The other books are titled ‘About India’ and ‘Incredible India’.

The institute also announced that it has decided to rename their Centre for Rural Development and Technology after Mahatma Gandhi.

“We have renamed Gramodaya Parisar at IIT-Delhi as “Mahatma Gandhi Gramodaya Parisar,” said Rao.

“Our Centre for Rural Development and Technology is doing pioneering work on issues related to rural development. Over 200 PhD students in CRDT at IIT-Delhi and across the institute are working on rural technology problems,” he said.

He further said that IIT-Delhi is formulating policies for Institute Social Responsibility.

“We plan to consolidate all our society outreach activities through Institute Social Responsibility. We have recently created an Associate Dean position for all outreach activities and we plan to do more in this direction and go beyond what we are already doing,” Rao said. A round-the-clock book exhibition from October 1-7 is also being hosted by the technology institute.

For the visually challenged

The RLF provides textbooks and reference books with tactile diagrams, maps, storybooks, activity books along with tactile and Braille information materials among other facilities and services.