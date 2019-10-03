Jewellery pieces for weddings and board meetings

By Express News Service

Known for her creative designs and contemporary style that have a unique character and personality, jewellery designer Prerna Rajpal is currently working on two different collections.

One for the corporate women and the other, given the season, a bridal line.

Rajpal tells us more about the collection.

“There is a very limited option for corporate women in the market. And our collection is for the ones who are climbing high on the corporate ladder and enjoy quick getaways. Our second collection is a creative take on the bridal jewellery.

There is an interplay between precious stones with polki and diamonds. We have also used light shades of emeralds, sapphire and rubies, merging them with diamonds,” says the Delhi-based designer, who is focusing on making pieces that the brides can wear not just on their wedding but also on various other occasions.

Jewellery designing is different from clothes as they don’t come up with AW or SS collections. It is more driven by the designer’s inspiration and then building around it.

“My inspiration comes from nature to various architecture and more. Like we recently worked on a collection inspired by the domes of Taj Mahal. We used the dome as a motif in various aspects using diamonds and precious stones. Rajpal worked as a chartered accountant for ten long years. before launching her jewellery label AMARIS.