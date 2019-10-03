Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU duo  to do their bit  of relief work 

These donations include medicines, food, and other material so AISA has made an appeal to people to come ahead and help.

Published: 03rd October 2019 07:40 AM

JNU

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav will be joining the ongoing flood relief work in Bihar along with the university’s School of Language, Literature and Culture convenor Adarsh Kumar.  

The duo will take with them the contributions made by the university students and others to Left-leaning student wing All India Students Association (AISA) for the victim of floods in the eastern state. 

They are expected to be accompanied by some volunteers. “Bihar is witnessing its worst floods. Despite the  seriousness of the climate disaster Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitesh Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Modi has failed to help people suffering,” AISA said in a statement.

“Friends these are not just floods but they are havocs. Students and Youth of Bihar have been taking leadership in assisting flood relief single-handedly,” it added.

