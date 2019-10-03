Home Cities Delhi

Melodious renditions from young voices

Chattopadhyay began with the alaap of popular Raag Shudha Kalyan that heightened the expectations of the audiences about the more mellifluous things to come.

By Express News Service

Two talented performers of the present generation, vocalist Saunak Chattopadhyay and sitar player Adnan Khan, enthralled the audiences with their melodious expertise at the Triveni Kala Sangam last weekend.

The occasion was the 13th quarterly Baithak of Pracheen Kala Kendra, a Chandigarh-based organisation which promotes Indian classical music, dance and other art forms. 

He then presented two compositions – bandish Karam Karo in vilambit laya set to jhumra taal and Mandarva Bajo Re, a faster laya drut gat composition, much to the delight of the audiences. He ended his performance with a beautiful bandish in Raag Gaur Malhar.

Chattopadhyay was accompanied by Mahavir Chandravat on tabla and Lalit Sisodia on harmonium. A leading vocalist, he is a regular face on TV and stage, and has held many concerts across India and abroad. Khan chose Raag Shyam Kalyan set to vilambit teen taal to begin his performance.

He then moved on to gat drut teen taal with perfect maturity and expansion, mesmerising the audience with his sheer skill, deft handling and lightning speed of taans.

He concluded his performance with a dhun based on Raag Khamaj. Throughout the performance, the gayaki ang clearly shone through his rendition of sitar.

Khan was accompanied by young and talented Saptak Sharma on tabla. Son of renowned sitar player Ustad Saeed Khan of Kirana gharana, Adnan Khan had his initial sitar training under his maternal grandfather, late Zafar Ahmed Khan, and he later learnt the intricacies of the instrument from his father. 

