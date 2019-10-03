Home Cities Delhi

Security becomes strict in Delhi after intel on JeM attack amid festive season

The Special Cell of Delhi Police is carrying out raids at several places to locate terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based terror organisation.

Published: 03rd October 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 08:01 PM

Delhi Police conduct checks as security tightens following intelligent inputs that JeM terrorists had infiltrated into the national capital

Delhi Police conduct checks as security tightens following intelligent inputs that JeM terrorists had infiltrated into the national capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Security has been tightened in the national capital after the police got intelligence of four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)  terrorists who are believed to have entered Delhi with a motive to carry out a terror strike during the festive season.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, which received intelligence inputs last evening, is carrying out raids at several places to locate terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based terror organisation. Sources said that all four terrorists are heavily armed.

The Delhi Police has also intensified patrolling and picketing in several areas across the national capital as the city gears up for Durga Puja and Ramlila to ensure safety and security of people, especially women, officials said on Thursday. 

Security has also been beefed up at the air force bases in Amritsar and Pathankot in Punjab and Srinagar.  Sources saidthat  intelligence agencies had issued a warning against a module of 8 to 10 JeM terrorists who may try to carry out a suicide attack against air bases in and around areas of Jammu and Kashmir.  

An orange alert, which is a notch lower than highest state of emergency that is red alert, has also been sounded for Srinagar, Jammu, Awantipur, Pathankot and Hindon airbases bases after the monitoring of the terrorists' movements by the intelligence agencies.

Security agencies have been getting inputs about possible attacks in retaliation against the central government's August 5 decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

TAGS
Delhi Police Jaish e Mohammad JeM terrorists Delhi JeM attack JeM terror attack Delhi terror attack Delhi high alert
