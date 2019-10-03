Home Cities Delhi

What ails the residents of Greater Kailash-II

In GK-II, residents are fighting for years to get a broken divider fixed apart from encroachment and women safety issues gripping the area, finds Rahiba R. Parveen

Published: 03rd October 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kailash II

Kailash II

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

Primarily a residential area in South Delhi, Greater Kailash-II and its denizens face their own set of problems ranging from a divider caught in a mess, encroachments, to car thefts and snatching incidents despite its posh location.

It has been five years but the divider on Alaknanda road remains damaged as a legal fight between the Resident Welfare Association and the National Green Tribunal is yet to reach an amicable solution. 

A dispute in 2015 over the number of cuts to be allowed on the divider and other disagreements even reached the apex court.

“The issue has not been resolved. The Supreme Court has sent it back to where it was with the NGT order. The damaged divider is not repaired and must be sorted once for all. This road is unsafe as vehicles ram into the broken divider,” GK-II RWA president Sanjay Rana Opposing the NGT order to allow only two cuts, the RWA, two schools, and a group, Citizens’ Alliance, had approached the apex court which stayed the PWD work to construct a central verge.

Residents want boom barriers in the area instead
of barricades | Arun Kumar

Though the stay on work order was lifted by the top court, the matter did not end there.

“A second application was filed in the apex court asking for intervention for including some modifications demanded by the residents but the petition was dismissed,” said Salem Ganapathi from Citizen’s Alliance.

Around eights apartments and two schools fall on either side of the 3.2 km stretch. Residents fear accidents along the unending divider that runs through Savitri Apartments and GK-II. 

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj refused to comment on the issue. 

Ramps vs Encroachment

On 11 September, the South MCD pasted anti-encroachment notices on the walls of a majority of residences in compliance with an SC order that all footpaths be made free of encroachment.

Rana and fellow residents are in a fix as the notices ordered removal of the ramp outside the gates of their houses.

“We were asked to remove the ramps, which help cars to enter elevated parking space. We support removal of encroachments, but SDMC needs to explain the logic behind removing the ramp. Even if it wants to make a pedestrian track, it should allow the ramps for entrance,” said Rana, who has written to SDMC on the issue.

The SDMC claimed that the order was well-thought about and sent on the court directives.

“The SC has ordered that within 15 days any encroachment, whether it is on pavement or carriageway, must be removed. The nature of impediments could range from guard rooms on the road, flower pots dedicated for parking and the ramps which are protruding beyond their legal right,” Deputy Commissioner (South Zone) SDMC, Vishwendra Singh asserted.

Safety Concerns

Greater Kailash, which is divided into two zones, is surrounded by popular markets including those in M and N Block of GK-I. Given that most residents are affluent, the neighbourhood has a high density of automobiles. 

Locals complain of increasing cases of automobile thefts that include stealing of car parts when four-wheelers are parked outside houses. “We are taking precautions. Recently, a drive was held to verify and register all the drivers, maids and other employees with the police.

Besides, we have demanded 10 boom barriers for our area so that guards can monitor people entering and leaving cars at night. Barricades are present at the main entrances. So, boom barriers can give a sense of safety,” Rana said.

Locals have also asked their MLA to install CCTV cameras on poles rather than the gates of the houses.

“I have already installed 85 boom barriers in the neighbourhood, including those in GK-I. We will address the demand of this area. I can’t say how many can be provided... They (locals) have demanded that CCTV cameras be installed on poles, which is not the government directive..... but if they are able to do that locally, I have agreed to install cameras on poles,” Bharadwaj said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Kailash II Delhi
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp