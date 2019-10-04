Aviation scam: ED arrests lobbyist Deepak Talwar’s aide             

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested an aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a money-laundering case related to negotiations that allegedly favoured foreign private airlines and caused a loss to state-owned Air India.



The agency took Yasmin Kapoor into custody after she was produced in a Delhi court. She was lodged in Tihar Jail in another case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The ED sought custodial interrogation of Kapoor, and Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj allowed it until October 9.



Advocate Nitesh Rana, the special public prosecutor for the ED, told the court that Kapoor was required to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy and for that her custody was needed.



The court, which had last month cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Kapoor in the money-laundering case, passed the order after Rana said Kapoor was misusing the bail granted by the court.