Common krait snake rescued from Malviya Nagar society

According to the NGO, two snake-rescuers were rushed to the spot and the entire operation was over within 30 minutes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A common krait snake was rescued from a DDA housing complex in Malviya Nagar by the members of an NGO involved in wildlife conservation.

The Wildlife SOS received a call from a Malviya Nagar resident at around 9 pm on Wednesday. The caller said he had spotted a snake curled up behind a brick right next to the entrance to his house.

“Not all phone calls end in successful captures or encounters. Many times, the snakes disappear before help arrives. We have to be very sensitive about the time taken to arrive at the spot and carry out the rescue operation,” a member of the rescue team said.

The common krait (scientific name Bungarus caeruleus) is found across most of India’s mainland and is one of the four most venomous snakes in the country, the NGO said.   

(With PTI inputs)

