Daan Utsav: Week-long DMRC drive urges people to give

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is celebrating ‘Daan Utsav, 2019’ through a host of activities from October 2 to October 8.



Daan Utsav, earlier known as the Joy of Giving Week, is a ‘festival of philanthropy’ which encourages people to donate in whatever form possible, either materials or through service. As part of the event, a drive to collect stationery items and books is being organised at 25 Metro stations across the city.

“In these drives, the commuters will be encouraged to donate books and stationery at designated kiosks in these stations which will be manned by volunteers. Collection drives will also be organised at DMRC’s residential colonies situated in different parts of the city,” DMRC said in a statement on Thursday.

A joy ride along with a puppet show and a visit to the Metro Museum at Patel Chowk was also organised for children.



“About 70 children visited the Metro system and thoroughly enjoyed the puppet show and the tour of the museum. A similar visit is also planned at the Metro Museum tomorrow,” the statement said.



Many NGOs along with corporate houses, government agencies and educational institutions, come together every year to celebrate the week.