Delhi wanted man arrested after posting photo on Facebook

NEW DELHI: A 21-year old man has landed in jail after he uploaded a picture of himself on vacation in Shimla. He, along with two others, had allegedly robbed three people at gunpoint in Delhi to finance the trip to the popular hill station, police said on Thursday.



The accused, identified as Subham, was arrested from a market in Shimla after he uploaded the picture on Facebook.

Police said that Subham, along with a friend and an acquaintance, had robbed a shop on September 23.



A complaint had been filed with the police by one Mohit Singh, alleging that he was robbed of Rs 1,500 at gunpoint by three persons. The miscreants also robbed his uncle of Rs 23,000 and took around Rs 2,500 from a locker in the shop in Sector 3 of Rohini.

During investigation, police detained some of the friends of the accused. The friends told the police that Subham and his associates were in Shimla on a holiday and had uploaded a picture on Facebook, the official said.



Subham was arrested from Shimla, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra.