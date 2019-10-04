Home Cities Delhi

Delhi wanted man arrested after posting photo on Facebook

​The accused, identified as Subham, was arrested from a market in Shimla after he uploaded the picture on Facebook. 

Published: 04th October 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 21-year old man has landed in jail after he uploaded a picture of himself on vacation in Shimla. He, along with two others, had allegedly robbed three people at gunpoint in Delhi to finance the trip to the popular hill station, police said on Thursday. 

The accused, identified as Subham, was arrested from a market in Shimla after he uploaded the picture on Facebook. 

Police said that Subham, along with a friend and an acquaintance, had robbed a shop on September 23.

A complaint had been filed with the police by one Mohit Singh, alleging that he was robbed of Rs 1,500 at gunpoint by three persons. The miscreants also robbed his uncle of Rs 23,000 and took around Rs 2,500 from a locker in the shop in Sector 3 of Rohini. 

During investigation, police detained some of the friends of the accused. The friends told the police that Subham and his associates were in Shimla on a holiday and had uploaded a picture on Facebook, the official said.

Subham was arrested from Shimla, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Crimes
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp