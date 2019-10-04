Plant a tree, take a selfie

By Express News Service

Aarushi Nishank, a renowned Kathak dancer and promoter of Namami Gange Project, started a new campaign, #Selfie with my Sparsh Tree, on October 2, the day two great sons of the soil – Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri – were born.



The campaign started at Yamuneshwar Ghat, Ramghat and Yamuna Bazar Ghat with around 300 student participants from various Delhi University colleges such as Shyam Lal College, Dayal Singh College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Venkateshwara College, Zakir Hussain College, Zakir Hussain College and Ramanujam College.

Those present included Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Executive Director of Namami Gange project Rosy Agarwal.

Under this campaign, people are encouraged to take a selfie with a sapling that they have planted and adopted, and share it on social media.



Nishank plans to plant more than 10 lakh saplings a year throughout India in association with educational institutions and NGOs. “Trees are a valuable gift from Mother Nature to mankind, and we need to protect them.

The trees we plant today will benefit us and the future generations as well. Planting trees is the only way to improve the environment, and the youth must rise up to do so.



One tree per person can make a huge difference to the environment,” said Nishak, exhorting everyone to make it a habit to gift plants instead of bouquets or other gifts.