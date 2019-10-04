Home Cities Delhi

Plant a tree, take a selfie

Those  present present included Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Executive Director of Namami Gange project Rosy Agarwal. 

Published: 04th October 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Aarushi Nishank planting a sapling at Yamuneshwar Ghat in Delhi on October 2

Aarushi Nishank planting a sapling at Yamuneshwar Ghat in Delhi on October 2

By Express News Service

Aarushi Nishank, a renowned Kathak dancer and promoter of Namami Gange Project, started a new campaign, #Selfie with my Sparsh Tree, on October 2, the day two great sons of the soil – Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri – were born. 

The campaign started at Yamuneshwar Ghat, Ramghat and Yamuna Bazar Ghat with around 300 student participants from various Delhi University colleges such as Shyam Lal College, Dayal Singh College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Venkateshwara College, Zakir Hussain College, Zakir Hussain College and Ramanujam College.

Those present included Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Executive Director of Namami Gange project Rosy Agarwal. 

Under this campaign, people are encouraged to take a selfie with a sapling that they have planted and adopted, and share it on social media.

Nishank plans to plant more than 10 lakh saplings a year throughout India in association with educational institutions and NGOs. “Trees are a valuable gift from Mother Nature to mankind, and we need to protect them.

The trees we plant today will benefit us and the future generations as well. Planting trees is the only way to improve the environment, and the youth must rise up to do so.

One tree per person can make a huge difference to the environment,” said Nishak, exhorting everyone to make it a habit to gift plants instead of bouquets or other gifts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aarushi Nishank
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp