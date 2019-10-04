Home Cities Delhi

POP! Goes The Easel

The group exhibtion is called POP! Goes The Easel that envelopes within its fold, the horizon of popular art in present times.

Published: 04th October 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Artworks by participating artists at the group show, Pop! Goes The Easel

Artworks by participating artists at the group show, Pop! Goes The Easel

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

A Canon of colours had exploded in the room where we were standing. The nearest and the farthest points were connected by sunny colours, exaggerated iconography and striking illustrations extending a playful spin on the mundane.

The background was a juxtaposing neutral of greys, pastels, browns and nudes supporting the vivacity of the art in the forefront. It was a marriage between interior design and popular art that brought with it a burst of design inspiration.

On one end is Nivasa furniture and design brand, and on the other, Artinsic, an art consultancy. They’ve come together to form a nucleus containing multi-dimensional imaginative elements and we decided to ‘pop in’ to see.

The group exhibtion is called POP! Goes The Easel that envelopes within its fold, the horizon of popular art in present times. Ten Indian artists explore the extent of this life mirroring form. Ahmedabad-based portrait artist Alpesh Dave has mounted portraits of celebrities and icons created by integrating thread and acrylic on canvas.

Vernika Singh from New Delhi has fashioned sculptural balloons. Singapore-based Sukeshi Sondhi’s work The Hashtags (2019) has a series of tongue-in-cheek humanoid creatures that studies the influence of consumerism and the advent of social media on the female identity.

“Thorugh each of their work, we shed light on this underrated genre in the Indian art market. In fact, bringing together a good number of artworks was my biggest challenge which shows that pop art’s scope hasn’t still be explored much,” says Shreya Chadha Chug, Founder of Artinsic.

A few artists she had previously represented such as Suchit Sahni, Sanuj Birla, Vernika Singh and Alpesh Dave fit the bill for the display perfectly. Some of the other artists known to her were keen to experiment with the genre. Yet others like Sukeshi Sondhi, were found on Instagram.

One cannot miss the optimism in Suchit Sahni’s work that offers an abstraction of cityscapes and popular icons in her signature dark colours and geometric style. Sanuj Birla’s atypicality is seen in the way he paints on real money inspired by the cartoon character Richie Rich. Sahaya Sharma’s art is abstract-surrealist in its display of emotions, layers and textures.

As we sauntered around the space, we saw Chug shifting things from their original place to a new one.

“I’ve noticed that my clients have a huge apprehension about how and where to place pop art because of its intense colours and strong imagery. That’s why I was keen on holding this exhibition in a space where I could show them practically how it can be positioned. At Nivasa, we have explored several different ways.”

Psychedelia:

Pop art movement began in the mid-1950s in Britain and late 1950s in America. By 1960s, its magnetism reached far and wide. Young artists started to break free from pedantic art curriculums to turn to advertisements, cinema, music, comic and others for inspiration. 

Till: November 1
At: Nivasa Contemporary, Sultanpur MG Road

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Art
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp