Seal buildings not abiding by fire norms, Delhi High Court orders Kejriwal government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Aam Aadmi government, its fire department and municipal authorities to take action against buildings, and sealing them, if need be, for lacking fire safety measures.



A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction while disposing of a PIL seeking sealing of two buildings in the Azadpur commercial complex for alleged non-compliance of fire safety norms.

The court disposed of the petition after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation filed an affidavit stating that both the buildings were issued fire safety certificates on June 14.



The bench said, “As and when any building is lacking in fire safety measures, action shall be initiated by the respondents in accordance with law, applicable to the facts of the case as early as possible and practicable.”



( With PTI inputs )