Secretariat gets a creche, Delhi government wants more at offices

Working parents can spend quality time with their kids here, like eating food and reading them stories.

Published: 04th October 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 08:29 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia address a press confrence in New Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia address a press confrence in New Delhi. | ( Photo | Arun Kumar )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to address the concerns of working parents leaving their children alone at home, the Delhi government has opened a creche in the premises of the Delhi Secretariat. It was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday. 

The government, along with its Department of Women and Child Development, came up with the idea to bring parents and their children physically closer and help strengthen parents and the children emotionally. 

Praising the efforts of the department, Sisodia said “Now every working professional here who has a child at home and wants to spend quality time with him or her can do so. All thanks to this idea of starting a creche.

Working parents can spend quality time with their kids here, like eating food and reading them stories. This is an excellent model which should be adopted by all workplaces, including private organisations.

This step will ensure that working women in the government get to spend quality time with their children, which will create a favourable atmosphere for both. I am happy that from now on the officials working here will be able to stay closer to their kids, visit them any time, feed them and play with them. This is a precedence we are setting for working women.”  

Stressing on the need to adopt this model, S B Shashank, IAS, Director, Women and Child Development, said that they would now urge corporate entities to open creches at their workplaces.

“Our next goal is to convince corporate firms and private organisations to install creches. This will solve the problem of working mothers.”

The creche situated on the second floor of the Delhi Secretariat building, has two feeding centres, two sleeping rooms comprising four beds, a playroom, two dressing rooms and a large living area for the children and their parents.

