Three held after exchange of fire with cops at Delhi's Vasant Kunj

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three men, including one involved in 28 cases of robbery, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, police said on Thursday.



Those arrested were identified as Sunil Kumar Meena (34), a resident of Dwarka, Satish Chander (48), from Uttam Nagar, and Satender Kumar (30), a resident of Nangloi, police said.

Meena was involved in 28 cases of robbery while Chander was involved in seven cases. Police said they received information on Wednesday evening that two-three persons will come to Vasant Kunj in a Hyundai i10 car with an intention of committing a crime.



“Around 8:30pm, the i10 was located by police near Grand Hotel Vasant Kunj on Teri University-Grand Hotel Road. Police blocked the vehicle, following which one of the occupants opened fire in a bid to escape,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya.

As the police retaliated, two rounds were fired from both sides after which police overpowered the accused, he said.



A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station and the accused have been arrested, the DCP said.



Two countrymade pistols, three live cartridges, one empty cartridge, one knife, one car, fake number plate and house-breaking equipment were seized from them, police said. The national capital has been on a crime spiral of late, drawing concern from the L-G.

( With PTI inputs )