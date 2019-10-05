An ‘intimate’ study of recent home décor trends

Home Cities Delhi

​Ten brands and designers including The Hidden Gallery, Niana, Gomaads, Indigo Design, Mishcat Co, Rare Studios, Zolijns, and Kohlart, are showcasing their range at the three-day show titled Intimate.

A game of wooden blocks by Portside Cafe; visitors at the Niana stall

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

This weekend, Portside Café, is packed with objects and furniture fashioned from leather, concrete, ceramics, wood, candles, wall graphics, floor coverings, lighting and installations. 

Curater Bobby Agarwal, owner of Portside Café, says, “This event aims to help the buyer understand what goes into the making of furniture and décor items that they adorn their homes with. That’s why we’ve also placed work-in-progress pieces. The idea here is to build a connection with what you keep in your rooms.” 

On view are a lot of ‘in-the-process’ items such as a metal swing, a wooden chair, a leather-metal on chair, which the stall representatives are more than happy to explain to you. 

“You will see a lot of leather usage in Portside furniture, but we have also collaborated with home fragrance brand Niana to create leather jackets for their eco-friendly soy candles, handmade ceramic brand Rare Studio to make bowls, platters and jars suited up with leather accents, and concrete products manufacturer Gomaads to come up with a range of products in leather and concrete such as trays, planters and more,” adds Agarwal, who is organising this event for the first time and wants to take it to other cities. 

One stall displays everything made from wicker. Be it the moustache-shaped light installation, Lifafa Chair and Imly-shaped Bench, by Priyanka Narula of Hyderbad-based Prelab Design. The bright and dull coloured carpets made by Gurugram-based Mishcat Co from discarded silk saris will make you fall in love. CEO Poonam Sahagal says, “We work with weavers in Uttar Pradesh to get these made.”  

There are wooden block games for kids, a Portside Creation; handmade glazed ceramic planters, vase buds, pen stands and installations by Revati, who works from her home studio in Gurugram; and scented candles, massage candles, room sprays, and toilet sprays by Delhi-based brand Niana. 

Om Prakash Prajapati held a pottery class. On Saturday, there will be portrait making by Rajnikanta Singh, and Mustkim Coa will host a block-printing class on Sunday.

Till: October 6; 11:00am-7:00pm  

At: Portside Café, Lado Sarai

