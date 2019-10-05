Home Cities Delhi

Journalist manhandled by students during Article 370 protest at JNU

The victim wrote to Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar requesting a meeting to report the incident, but wasn’t entertained.

Published: 05th October 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Two groups of students rase slogans in favour of and against the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, at Jawaharlal Nehru University | ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A journalist was manhandled by a group of students at JNU who were protesting against the abrogation of Article 370 when a talk by Union Minister Jitendra Singh was going to start at the university.

The victim, in his early thirties, said that this was his first such experience in his five years as a journalist.  

“I have complained to the administration, as yesterday it was me, and later somebody else could be similarly targeted,” the journalist said, adding that he didn’t approach the police.

ALSO READ: Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows

“I do not wish to unnecessarily make it big. The administration should intervene. I am waiting for their response,” he said, requesting anonymity. 

The victim wrote to Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar requesting a meeting to report the incident, but wasn’t entertained. 

“Today (Friday) I went to the VC office but didn’t get to meet him,” he said. He said the incident happened after 4 pm on Thursday at the JNU Convention Centre, where the university had organised a talk on “Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”, by Singh, a senior leader from Jammu and Kashmir.

The journalist was targeted by a group of more than 20 students.“I saw a bunch of students raising slogans against the abrogation. They stood outside the convention centre. The moment I took out my camera to shoot the protest, they raised objections. Some of them pushed me and told me to go away. I did not argue as there was no point,” he said. 

“I had gone there to do my job and not to pick any fight. Some students eventually came to my support and told that group that I should not be hindered in doing my work,” he added. There was no comment from JNU PRO Poonam Kudaisya on the matter.

Incident occurred during talk by Union minister

The incident occurred at the Convention Centre during a talk on “Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh” by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp