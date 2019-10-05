Maintenance work hits Delhi Metro Blue Line service

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Metro commuters on the Blue line were in for trouble after service was halted for around half-an-hour due to a maintenance issue on Friday afternoon. Services were stalled between Dwarka-Vaishali and Dwarka-Noida Electronic City sections from 2.46 pm to3.12 pm.

“Train services on Blue Line were affected between 2:46 pm to 3:12 pm due to track maintenance work between Dwarka Mor and Dwarka stations during this period,” Anuj Dayal, Excutive Director, Corporate Commucinations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said.



“Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk. Normal services on all other lines,” the DMRC said in his official Twitter handle.



It said the maintenance work aimed at checking track adjustments.