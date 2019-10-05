Home Cities Delhi

Over one lakh people derived benefits of AAP’s health schemes, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over one lakh people benefitted from government-sponsored health schemes in the national capital over the last two-and-a-half years, the Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) government claimed on Friday.

Addressing media persons on Friday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain released data, which said 1,42,202 people derived the benefits of these schemes.

The schemes were announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2017, under the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) project, with an aim to take healthcare to the common man.

The DAK was a collective of three health schemes — free high-end diagnostic scheme, free surgery scheme and cashless treatment to medico-legal victims of road accidents, acid attacks and thermal burn injuries.

The health minister said, “We want to provide free and quality healthcare to all. Our government is also exploring avenues to reduce the burden of patients on government hospitals, while ensuring that those seeking treatment or medical attention aren’t turned away.”

“As for the surgery scheme, it entirely up to the patients to decide which of the empanelled hospitals or nursing homes they want to opt for. Through the accident scheme, we are trying to ensure that no victim faces the threat of loss of life simply because a government hospital wasn’t close by,” Jain said. 

With an eye on the impending Assembly polls, the AAP government is on a spree to introduce new schemes and raise public awareness on the ones already in force.

