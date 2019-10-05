Sports university plan an AAP lie, alleges Delhi Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Delhi Congress leaders on Friday said Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal’s announcement that his government will build the country’s first sports university is a lie and attempt to fool residents ahead of the Assembly elections.



Speaking at a press conference, the Congress leaders said Kejriwal was resorting to vote bank politics and was making promises with no sincere intention of fulfilling them.



The press conference featured a host of top Delhi leaders, including Haroon Yusuf, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Narendra Nath, working president Rajesh Lilothia and former MLA Mukesh Sharma, among others.



“As the Assembly elections are drawing near, Kejriwal is mouthing more and more lies. The announcement of setting up a sports university is yet another falsehood,” Yusuf said.