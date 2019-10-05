Home Cities Delhi

Unravelling Punjab’s Jugni through Kathak

Brought to you by noted Sufi Kathak exponent Manjari Chaturvedi, the show involves dance, music and story-telling production of Punjab through Kathak.

Published: 05th October 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Manjari Chaturvedi

Manjari Chaturvedi

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

If you think Punjabi music is dhinchak beats with random words thrown in, perhaps attending O Jugni Punjab Di when it travels to your city will change your perspective.

Brought to you by noted Sufi Kathak exponent Manjari Chaturvedi, the show involves dance, music and story-telling production of Punjab through Kathak. Hear Jugni’s tales through Chaturvedi as she transforms into one.

The professionally-trained Kathak dancer from Kathak Kendra, UP Sangeet Natak Academy, Chaturvedi set up the Sufi Kathak Foundation in Delhi to create awareness about Sufi Kathak and traditional music and dance.

The musical is her way of paying tribute to the women of Punjab who are strong and hold their own in the fiercely patriarchal society. It also breaks the many myths that surround Punjabi society and its music.

The 90-minute-long musical features seven songs like Banga chadha lao data de darbar, Damadam mast kalandar, Main te jaana ae jogi de naal, Mera pya ghar aya (a 13-th century song written by Baba Bulleh Shah) through which Jugni narrates the stories of Punjab. Participating in the musical are 10 musicians, a qawwali team, two actors and Chaturvedi herself.

“There will be many contemporary Jugnis besides old traditional Jugnis. Popular Punjabi actors, Balkar Sidhu and Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, will narrate the Jugni folktale,” says Chaturvedi, eager to kick-start the second edition.

Beginning with Chandigarh this month, the show will travel to various Indian cities, including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, till March 2020.

“I want to break the myth that Punjabi music is only loud beats and random words. As against popular notion, the state is a celebrated land of a rich heritage, an absolute treasure of incredible poetry and music and dance,” she says.

How Chaturvedi thought about doing a musical on Jugni is an interesting tale. A part of Punjab’s folklore, Jugni is an opinionated and defiant character, who talks about politics, social stigmas and ruhani ishq in the same breath. She voices her opinions without bothering about the effect these will produce. She boldly enters arenas where women fear treading, and is much loved by people.

 Also being a non-Punjabi, the noted dancer had no idea about what a liberated society Punjab is.

“About five years ago, while researching on Baba Bulleh Shah and Baba Farid, I came across Jugni. I noticed she had a say on every issue. What intrigued me further was that Jugni has not been written about by women but men. This means deep down men like bold and strong women.

They want their women to come out of the shackles of home, travel the world and spread knowledge. But sadly, this is not what the outside world thinks of the Punjab, and I want to spread this knowledge,” says Chaturvedi, adding, “This revelation made me want to present her before a larger audience. I also wondered why women of Punjab are stopping themselves from being free-spirited women like her,” she says.

Chaturvedi was surprised to find that Jugni can talk about anything – life, economic issues, socio-political ironies, spiritual elevation, gaiety, love, loss, pain, anguish and loneliness. She can go everywhere, to different countries, and come back with tales. 

“What’s more distressing is that even Punjabi children are not aware of these stories now. The reason being earlier, grandparents told these stories to kids but now with increase in nuclear homes, there is no one who can do so,” she says, adding, “If not done now, we might lose a valuable part of our tradition and culture.”

Notes of a performer

For over two decades now, Manjari Chaturvedi has been striving hard to educate people about native traditions and culture through her musicals, both spiritual and mystical.

Two projects close to her heart are The Courtesans Project that she has been working on for the last six years now and  O Jugni Punjab Di that she began last year. She has been tirelessly working on changing the perception of people towards courtesans. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manjari Chaturvedi
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp