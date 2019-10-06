Home Cities Delhi

Retired bank manager commits suicide in Delhi's Amar Colony

suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 62-year-old retired bank manager allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree outside his house in Southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Satish Kumar Chawla.

He lived with his family in an apartment in National Park, Amar Colony, they said.

A suicide note was also found from the pocket of his pant in which Chawla apologised to his wife and son and said he wanted to take the extreme step as he was depressed after not getting tenant for a house he had bought recently, police said.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Friday, they said.

After having dinner with his family, Chawla went out for a walk. He climbed atop his car and used a nylon rope to hang himself from the tree.

The family came to know about the incident from a neighbour.

Chawla lived in a rented apartment and had recently bought the new house. Since the purchase, he was trying to find a tenant.

A week before the incident, he found a few people who showed interest but backed out last minute.

He was more depressed since then, police said.

