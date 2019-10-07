Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal unlikely to visit Denmark for C40 Climate Summit in Copenhagen

According to official sources in the Delhi government, the chief minister is scheduled to leave for the summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, at 2 pm on Tuesday.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to visit Denmark to attend the C40 Climate Summit as the Ministry of External Affairs is yet to give political clearance to him, sources said on Monday.

"The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has not yet received political approval from the MEA for the CM's visit to Denmark," a source said.

The summit is scheduled to begin on October 9 and conclude on October 12.

In response to media query on this issue last week, the MEA had said a decision on the issue is taken based on multiple inputs.

"I do not answer query specific to political clearance. And if you understand how it functions, we get hundreds of requests for political clearances every month from ministries, secretaries, bureaucrats. A decision is based on multiple inputs," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

He had said, "Some of the inputs we get from the mission and it takes into account the nature of the event where the person is going to participate. It takes into account the level of participation from other countries and also the kind of invitation that is extended."

The Delhi government sources on Monday said the chief minister, who was to lead an eight-member delegation for the summit, may not visit Denmark.

They, however, claimed that the MEA has given clearance to West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim.

In September last year, Kejriwal had travelled to Seoul in South Korea to sign agreements between Delhi and Seoul.

In an official statement on September 22, the government had said that the chief minister was expected to speak at the Summit on his government's experience in lowering air pollution in the city and present the set of initiatives taken by the AAP dispensation that led to the 25 per cent reduction in air pollution.

