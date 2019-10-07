Home Cities Delhi

Big blow to Congress as Sheila Dixit’s close aide Parlad Singh Sawhney joins AAP

Published: 07th October 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney shakes hands with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his induction into the party on Sunday

Former Congress MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney shakes hands with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his induction into the party on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four-time Congress MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday in presence of AAP national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sawhney, 68, said he is impressed by AAP’s work and wherever he goes, he hears of the development work done by the party.

Sawhney, who was a close aide of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, said he has not joined the party for a ticket to contest the assembly polls next year but to work for the development of Delhi. “I have seen the drawbacks in the Congress party. They are promoting people with wrong intentions,” he said.

Welcoming him in the party, Kejriwal said, “There are a lot of good leaders in other parties who are looking towards Aam Aadmi Party. I appeal to all the good leaders of the country, irrespective of the party they belong to, to join AAP in the interest of the nation,’ Kejriwal said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Delhi Assembly election in-charge Sanjay Singh said he hoped Sawhney will be a pillar of strength to the AAP as he has been to the Congress.

Sawhney was MLA from Chandni Chowk Assembly from 1998 till 2015. In 2015, he was defeated by AAP candidate Alka Lamba. Former Congress councilor, three Congress block presidents also joined AAP along with Sawhney.               

TAGS
Delhi Delhi Congress AAP Sheila Dixit Parlad Singh Sawhney
