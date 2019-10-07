Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari slams Arvind Kejriwal over water quality

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the quality of water supplied in the city.

“Tests by the Bureau of Indian Standards had shown that water in Delhi was not fit for drinking. Deficiencies had been found in all the samples tested, because of which the poor are forced to buy drinking water and the very poor have no option but to drink polluted water,” Tiwari said during a press conference.

Pointing out that Kejriwal is the chairman of Delhi Jal Board, Tiwari said, “I placed this report before the media so that Kejriwal explains why he is disseminating diseases in the name of providing water.”

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, said that if a government could not provide even safe drinking water, it had no right to remain in power.