Home Cities Delhi

Fifty ex-MPs yet to vacate official bungalows, Centre mulling action

According to rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.    

Published: 07th October 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Some newly-elected MPs, who won in the LS election, have been living in temporary accommodations as ex-MPs have not vacated official bungalows.

Some newly-elected MPs, who won in the LS election, have been living in temporary accommodations as ex-MPs have not vacated official bungalows.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five months after the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha, around 50 former MPs are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi.    

According to sources, the government is contemplating taking action against them under the amended Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, which ensures swift eviction.

The amended law empowers government to issue show-cause notice, seeking reply of unauthorised occupants within three days, the duration reduced from 15 days, as mandated under the previous law.

“Around 50 former Lok Sabha MPs have not still vacated their official bungalows located in Lutyens’ Delhi. If they fail to vacate in some days, strict action, including forceful eviction, will be taken,” sources said.    

On August 19, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee headed by C R Patil had ordered around 200 ex-MPs, who did not vacate their bungalows, to give up the facility within a week and disconnect their power, water and cooking gas connections within three days.    

Since the committee’s order, most of the ex-MPs have vacated their official bungalows. But, 50 former MPs are, however, yet to vacate their bungalows.    

According to rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.    

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Narendra Modi government was formed for a second term.
A few newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, have been staying at temporary accommodation as some ex-MPs have not vacated official bungalows.

New occupants kept waiting

Some newly-elected MPs, who won in the LS election, have been living in temporary accommodations as ex-MPs have not vacated official bungalows.

As per rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Delhi
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp