Foreign firms stay off bids for Central Vista redevelopment

Published: 07th October 2019 10:58 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No foreign firm has evinced interest in submitting consultancy bid for architectural and engineering planning of the Centre’s plan to redevelop Central Vista, Parliament and develop a common Central Secretariat.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry sources, however, said six Indian architectural firms have submitted bids for the project to be executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The ministry had on September 2 invited request for proposal (RFP) from national and international design and planning firms for the ambitious project. The last date of submitting bids was September 30.

They, however, said that in the RFP, there is the provision by which selected architectural firms can co-opt sub-consultants, including foreign firms, which have domain-specific specialization, for the execution of
the project.

Hafeez Contractor is learnt to have submitted bids for the ambitious project with five other Indian architecture firms,The government has so far not shared the estimated cost of the project which it wishes to complete by 2024.

A committee of experts will now evaluate the technical proposals submitted by them and financial proposals of only those bidders who qualify in the technical proposal will be opened.            

For the redevelopment of Central Vista and development of Common Central Secretariat for various ministries, several buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Transport Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan may be razed.

Central Vista
