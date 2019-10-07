Home Cities Delhi

Snatching away the sense of safety

The statistics don't show any rise in the number of snatching cases in Delhi, but some recent incidents have caused concern. 

Published: 07th October 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

According to the official figures with Delhi Police, there has been no increase in cases of snatching compared to the previous year, but some serious cases wherein the victims have been killed or badly injured have come into the limelight.

This year, until September 15, 4,516 cases of snatching were reported, but this non-heinous crime has taken a tragic turn in some cases, including that of a journalist who fell from an autorickshaw and was badly injured, and of a 27-year-old man who was stabbed to death by three assailants who were trying to take away his bag.

Former Delhi commissioner of police Neeraj Kumar said that even though the figures don’t show any rise in cases of snatching, recent incidents have created a negative perception about the safety situation in the capital.

“The perception that people have about the dire situation in the city with regards to snatching needs to be addressed. For that, there is a laid-out strategy that the police follows. Several steps are usually taken. Those steps should be taken and this perception should be changed,” he said. “There is a feeling that streets are not safe. Women walking alone and travelling alone have a fear that their chain or bag will be snatched,” he added.

At least three journalists were targeted by snatchers in south Delhi in the last week of September.
A victim of snatching, who did not want to be named, was targeted in a relatively well-off area on the eve of her birthday.

“I was in an autorickshaw, travelling from Nehru Place to Kailash Colony. The bike was perhaps following us. After we reached the metro station, the bikers came near the vehicle and the one sitting behind very smoothly took away my bag. Initially, the police lodged a case of theft. A police constable asked me what I was doing outside so late in the night. It is shocking that such an incident took place in a locality like Kailash Colony,” she told this newspaper.

Neeraj Kumar said that gangs usually targeted a certain area and the busting of one gang solved numerous cases.

“The more gangs you bust, the stronger your surveillance is, the better your information systems are, there will be more control on street crimes,” he said, adding that CCTV cameras were “very, very, very effective”.

“It has been proven worldwide that CCTV is the best weapon against crime. Even a case like Nirbhaya was worked out because of the CCTV that caught the bus taking the same route twice.

The cameras should be installed with a plan in mind. If the Delhi government doesn’t involve the police and other agencies, it will not serve the purpose. You install the camera to suit your constituency for the sake of votes, that won’t help,” he stressed.

According to Kalpana Viswanath, co-founder of Safetipin, an organisation committed to making cities safer for women, infrastructure and policing are two principal elements in curbing this crime.

“The principal steps are to make streets more active, to make them well-lit, to make sure that in crowded areas and during certain hours in the evening, there is more active policing. We need city planning… improving walkability, improving lighting. Footpaths are very important. We should have a proper pavement dedicated for walking,” she said.

The Delhi government and police have taken a lot of steps in this regard in the last few years, she said.

“When there is a more visible case, people think it is happening more. Put a perspective on things. Two things can make a difference – policing and infrastructure. If the culprits are caught, people get a sense of confidence that it is being taken seriously. Street lighting in many parts of the city has improved,” Viswanath said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi crime Delhi crime cases
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp