Snatching cases top priority for Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Closed Circuit Television cameras are helping police crack cases of snatching, which have long plagued the city, says Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi, Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

Many serious incidents of snatching have come into the limelight. What is Delhi Police doing about it?

Snatching is a top priority for Delhi Police.

It has always been a top priority. It is also a reality that this problem has been there in the city for long. There are always attempts to stop this crime.

Different steps have been taken. In the last two to three years, we have started integrated policing. In police pickets, along with the local police, traffic and PCR police are also present. We identify areas. Recently, we started motorcycle patrolling.

Four-wheeler Prakhar vans are also in place. From see maps we identify the area. See map helps in real-time plotting of the crime.

It is a Delhi Police software through which we are going ahead in our operations… we are catching robbers and snatchers.

In the last two or three weeks, a few unfortunate incidents have taken place. We have been able to work out a few of them and we will work out the others as well. A particular segment of people was targeted of late. That’s why the issue was raised. Because of the CCTV footage, there is also a visual impact that a case of snatching took place here.

How helpful are CCTV cameras in controlling the crime?

The cameras help both in deterrence as well as detection of the crime. Fewer crimes are expected to take place in areas where CCTV cameras are installed. We get huge help in detection later. Under the Nigehban scheme, 2.5 lakh cameras were installed in the city.

Is there any particular observation about snatchers?

There is no trend. But what we have observed is that usually many of them use bikes without number plates. If someone is riding without a number plate… if the bike is swanky, we get an idea, but there is no trend to guide the public about being cautious with a certain category of people.

Some victims have alleged that when they called the police to register a case of snatching, the police lodged a case of theft. Apparently, juniors in the police have been instructed to do so in order to show a decline in the figure.

A PCR call is monitored by a DCP-level officer. The number of conversions in PCR calls is also monitored.

If there were any such instructions, why would we take action? Those who have done minimization, we have taken action against them.

The maximum punishment has been given to people in the department. In many cases, we have seen that there is minimization. We have taken departmental action not only against the SHO, but also the duty officer.