Digital Ravana to be burned with recorded cracker sounds in Delhi

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Supreme Court’s ban on firecrackers, a Ravana effigy will be burnt on a digital screen in the national capital. The ‘vanishing Ravana’, will be burned as recorded sounds of burning crackers will be played.

The Shri Dharmic Lila Committee, Red Fort has come up with this creative idea to not let the spirit of Dussehra dampen among the people while also promoting an environment-friendly alternative.

“We will celebrate Dussehra with the same spirit and abiding the guidelines of the Supreme Court at the same time. We will have a Ravana effigy burnt without firecrackers and besides that, an effigy would be brought down on a big digital screen with proper sound effects so that people feel the excitement like they always do,” press secretary of the committee, Ravi Jain said.

“The ban on firecrackers has taken away that excitement from this festival. We have asked members of the committee to procure the green crackers but these are difficult to get. They are not properly available in the market,” quipped Ashok Goel, president of the Shri Keshav Ram Leela Committee, NSP Pitampura.